Connolly cleared waivers Monday and was assigned to the taxi squad.

Connolly is two seasons removed from a 22-goal year with the Capitals, but he has struggled with the Panthers this season, scoring one goal on 13 shots through 16 games. The 28-year-old still carries a $3.5 million cap hit through the 2022-23 season. He'll continue to practice and travel with the team while on the taxi squad, but he'll need to be promoted to the active roster before playing his next NHL game.