Connolly was waived by the Panthers on Sunday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Connolly has put up three points and 13 shots on net through 16 games. The 28-year-old is signed through the 2022-23 season at a $3.5 million AAV cap hit, so it's unlikely that he's claimed off waivers. However, if he clears, the Panthers can assign him to the taxi squad or the minors, which would provide some salary-cap flexibility.