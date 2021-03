Connolly scored a goal on his only shot in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

Connolly deflected Gustav Forsling's point shot to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead in the first period. It was just Connolly's second goal of the season and his first since Feb. 11, ending a stretch of 12 games without finding the back of the net. The second-year Panther has endured a miserable campaign, posting just three points in 19 games after averaging nearly 18 goals over his previous four seasons.