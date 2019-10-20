Panthers' Brett Connolly: Lights lamp once again

Connolly scored a goal on four shots and had four PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Predators.

After opening the year without a goal in his first five games, Connolly now finds himself with four goals over the last three contests. He's started to generate more shots on goal during his recent run and tonight was he one of Florida's ice time leaders at even strength and on the power play. With seven points in eight games, the 27-year-old is off to a nice start in his first season with the Panthers,