Panthers' Brett Connolly: May miss Opening Night
According to coach Joel Quenneville, Connolly (undisclosed) is expected to be sidelined "around a week," Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Panthers' open the regular season Thursday against Tampa Bay, so Connolly should be considered questionable at best for that contest at this point. The 27-year-old winger, who racked up 22 goals and 46 points in 81 games with the Capitals last campaign, will slide into a middle-six role whenever he's cleared to play.
