Connolly was assigned to the taxi squad Thursday.

Connolly made his first appearance since Feb. 27 when he suited up for Tuesday's loss to the Blackhawks. The 28-year-old forward looked ready to go from the jump, dishing out five hits and firing a shot on net across 11:10 of ice time. However, he'll go back to the taxi squad for now and won't play in Thursday's rematch.