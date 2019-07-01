Panthers' Brett Connolly: Moving to Florida
Connolly signed a four-year, $14 million deal with the Panthers on Monday, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Connolly's coming off what was by far the best season of his career. He posted 22 goals and 46 points for the Capitals, breaking 30 points for the first time. He'll likely slot in on the third line for a Panthers team that's not hurting for forward depth.
