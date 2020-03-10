Panthers' Brett Connolly: Picks up game-winner

Connolly scored a goal on two shots in a 2-1 win over St. Louis on Monday.

Connolly picked an opportune time to snap his 12-game goal drought, beating Jordan Binnington from below the left faceoff circle just over four minutes into the third period to put the Panthers ahead to stay. It was Connolly's 19 goal of the season, leaving him on the doorstep of a second straight 20-goal campaign.