Panthers' Brett Connolly: Picks up game-winner
Connolly scored a goal on two shots in a 2-1 win over St. Louis on Monday.
Connolly picked an opportune time to snap his 12-game goal drought, beating Jordan Binnington from below the left faceoff circle just over four minutes into the third period to put the Panthers ahead to stay. It was Connolly's 19 goal of the season, leaving him on the doorstep of a second straight 20-goal campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' Brett Connolly: Hits goal-scoring slump•
-
Panthers' Brett Connolly: Contributes pair of helpers•
-
Panthers' Brett Connolly: Fires game-winner•
-
Panthers' Brett Connolly: Collects assist•
-
Panthers' Brett Connolly: Goal drought continues•
-
Panthers' Brett Connolly: Piling up goals in 2019-20•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.