Panthers' Brett Connolly: Piling up goals in 2019-20
Connolly scored his 14th goal of the season in a 5-1 win over the Sharks on Sunday.
Connolly has scored power-play goals in back-to-back contests and is currently rocking an unsustainable shooting percentage (26.4). The 27-year-old is having a career year and needs just nine more goals to reach 23. Connolly's previous career-high for goals in a season is 22, accomplished last year.
