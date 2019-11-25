Play

Panthers' Brett Connolly: Piling up points

Connolly scored his 11th goal of the season in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Connolly has been highly effective as of late, putting up seven points over his last six games. His 11 goals lead Florida who saw its three-game win streak snapped by the Sabres. Connolly and the Panthers now will enjoy a few days off before Wednesday's road game in Washington.

