Panthers' Brett Connolly: Scores at odd angle

Connolly ended Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers with a goal and an assist.

Connolly's goal came from behind the icing line as he banked it off the back of the Flyer's goalie, Carter Hart, to break a one-one tie. After scoring a career-high 46 points last season, Connolly is on pace for another career-high with eight goals and 15 points through 21 games.