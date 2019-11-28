Panthers' Brett Connolly: Stays hot in loss

Connolly scored his 12th goal of the year and had three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Connolly lit the lamp against his former squad midway through the second period, his sixth goal in the last six games. He's also reached the scoresheet in six of his last seven outings and has nine points in that stretch. The 27-year-old is already more than halfway to the 22 goals he scored in 81 games last season with the Caps.