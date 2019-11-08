Panthers' Brett Connolly: Tips home goal
Connolly scored his sixth goal of the season in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals on Thursday.
With 11 points in 15 games so far, Connolly is on pace to beat the career-high of 46 points he put up last season. Don't be scared off by his high shooting percentage (20.7%), he has shot 18.1% over the last three seasons. Connolly is providing exactly the kind of depth scoring he was brought in as a free agent to contribute, and is unlikely to lose his spot on the second line anytime soon.
