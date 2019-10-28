Panthers' Brett Connolly: Two helpers against Oilers

Connolly recorded two assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

The veteran winger is having a great start to his first season with the Panthers, piling up four goals and nine points through 11 games. Connolly scored a career-high 22 goals and 46 points last year for the Capitals, but even with a top-six assignment in Florida, the 27-year-old seems unlikely to maintain his current pace.