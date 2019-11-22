Panthers' Brett Connolly: Two quick goals spark comeback

Connolly scores twice in just 27 seconds during Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against the Ducks.

The Panthers were down 4-0 late in the second period before Connolly fired off two quick goals to cut the deficit in half. The 27-year-old winger has played a big role in the Cats' success so far this season, with 10 goals and 17 points in 22 games.