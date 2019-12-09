Boyle recorded two shots, two hits and two blocks in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

For his first month with the Panthers, Boyle was picking up points while skating in the top nine -- he had eight points in his first 15 games. But since his move to the fourth-line center role in a Nov. 24 contest with the Sabres, Boyle has been unable to find the scoresheet. That's not particularly concerning he was brought in to be the team's defensively-responsible fourth-line center, but his initial offensive production was a good surprise for a Panthers team that was struggling for offensive depth.