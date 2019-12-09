Panthers' Brian Boyle: Back in depth role
Boyle recorded two shots, two hits and two blocks in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
For his first month with the Panthers, Boyle was picking up points while skating in the top nine -- he had eight points in his first 15 games. But since his move to the fourth-line center role in a Nov. 24 contest with the Sabres, Boyle has been unable to find the scoresheet. That's not particularly concerning he was brought in to be the team's defensively-responsible fourth-line center, but his initial offensive production was a good surprise for a Panthers team that was struggling for offensive depth.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.