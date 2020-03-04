Boyle (upper body) might be an option during the Panthers' upcoming two-game road trip. According to coach Joel Quenneville, "We're looking at the road trip," David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Based on Quenneville's timeline, Boyle will miss at least the club's next two outings. The veteran center has already missed the previous 16 tilts due to his upper-body issue. Once cleared to play, Boyle should take on a bottom-six role and could push Mark Pysyk back to the blue line.