Panthers' Brian Boyle: Could return during road trip
Boyle (upper body) might be an option during the Panthers' upcoming two-game road trip. According to coach Joel Quenneville, "We're looking at the road trip," David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
Based on Quenneville's timeline, Boyle will miss at least the club's next two outings. The veteran center has already missed the previous 16 tilts due to his upper-body issue. Once cleared to play, Boyle should take on a bottom-six role and could push Mark Pysyk back to the blue line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.