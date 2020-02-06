According to coach Joel Quenneville, Boyle (undisclosed) will be out "for at least the next game or so," Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The specific nature and severity of Boyle's injury remains a mystery, but he can be considered out indefinitely for the time being. Another update on the veteran pivot, who's picked up 15 points in 39 games this campaign, should surface once he's ready to rejoin the lineup.