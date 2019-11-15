Boyle picked up an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

A scramble around the Jets' goal saw Boyle's shot turned away, but Vincent Trocheck was able to pot in the rebound to tie the game up at 2-2. Usually a center, Boyle is skating as the second-line left winger with Trocheck and Brett Connolly. He has six points through his first 11 games with the Panthers.