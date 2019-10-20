Panthers' Brian Boyle: Finds new home
Boyle signed a one-year, one-way contract with the Panthers on Sunday.
Boyle had yet to be signed this offseason after he ended 2018-19 with the Predators. He brings over 800 NHL games of regular season and playoff experience to the Panthers. Last campaign, the 34-year-old put up 24 points in 73 games between the Devils and Predators. With star Aleksander Barkov leaving Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury, Boyle could slot into the lineup as early as Tuesday's game against the Penguins.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.