Boyle signed a one-year, one-way contract with the Panthers on Sunday.

Boyle had yet to be signed this offseason after he ended 2018-19 with the Predators. He brings over 800 NHL games of regular season and playoff experience to the Panthers. Last campaign, the 34-year-old put up 24 points in 73 games between the Devils and Predators. With star Aleksander Barkov leaving Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury, Boyle could slot into the lineup as early as Tuesday's game against the Penguins.