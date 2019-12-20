Boyle (upper body) will be a game-time call versus Dallas on Friday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Boyle was stuck in a nine-game pointless streak prior to getting hurt and missing Monday's clash with Ottawa. The 34-year-old got off to a strong start to the season with eight points in 15 outings but has floundered since. The center likely won't be jumping up to a top-six role any time soon, yet he will need to start adding some depth scoring if the Panthers are going to compete for a playoff spot.