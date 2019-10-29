Boyle scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Canucks.

Boyle has slotted in as the third-line center for the Panthers with Vincent Trocheck (lower body) out, and it's worked wonders for their depth scoring. Boyle has three points in four appearances, as well as eight hits, seven blocked shots and 11 shots on goal. The 34-year-old shouldn't be relied on too much for scoring purposes, but the current hot streak could make him worth a look in deeper formats.