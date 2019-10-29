Panthers' Brian Boyle: Goals in consecutive games
Boyle scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Canucks.
Boyle has slotted in as the third-line center for the Panthers with Vincent Trocheck (lower body) out, and it's worked wonders for their depth scoring. Boyle has three points in four appearances, as well as eight hits, seven blocked shots and 11 shots on goal. The 34-year-old shouldn't be relied on too much for scoring purposes, but the current hot streak could make him worth a look in deeper formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.