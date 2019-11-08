Boyle picked up an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Boyle has provided some surprising offense since joining the Panthers with four points in seven games so far. With Vincent Trocheck out with a lower-body injury, Boyle has been centering the second line which has certainly boosted his numbers so far. His 13:51 of average ice time is at the highest point of his career since 2012. Once Trocheck is healthy, Boyle will shift down to the third line, so don't expect this offensive output to continue.