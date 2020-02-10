Play

Boyle (undisclosed) didn't travel with the team for its two-game road trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The news means Boyle will miss the next two games due to his undisclosed injury, though the center is still considered day-to-day. Even once cleared to play, the veteran will likely fill a bottom-six role, which makes him a mid-range fantasy option, at best.

More News
Our Latest Stories