Boyle (upper body) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Boyle has been sidelined since Feb. 1 with an upper-body injury, but his activation off IR suggests he could be ready to rejoin the lineup as soon as Thursday against the Stars. The 6-foot-6 forward has picked up 15 points in 39 games this campaign.

