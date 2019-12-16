Play

Boyle did not participate in warmups Monday and is expected to miss the game against Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

It's unclear if Boyle is injured or if he's a late healthy scratch. The 34-year-old forward is stuck in a nine-game scoring drought with a minus-6 rating during that stretch. An update on his status should be available after the game.

