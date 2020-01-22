Panthers' Brian Boyle: Produces helper in win
Boyle notched an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Boyle found Aaron Ekblad exiting the penalty box midway through the second period, and Ekblad set up Frank Vatrano for the tally. Through 38 games, Boyle has a reasonable 15 points, 64 hits and 56 shots while seeing mostly bottom-six minutes.
