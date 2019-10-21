Boyle will make his Panthers' debut Tuesday against the Penguins, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Boyle inked a deal with the Panthers on Sunday, and coach Joel Quenneville confirmed he'll suit up Tuesday. Where Boyle slots into the lineup largely depends on whether Aleksander Barkov (lower body) or Vincent Trocheck (undisclosed) are ready or not.

