Panthers' Brian Boyle: Ready to roll Friday
Boyle (upper body) will draw into Friday's game against the Stars, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Boyle will rejoin the lines after just one game on the sidelines. While his return will shore up some depth among the Panthers' lines, he's likely nothing more than a lineup filler for DFS purposes and is likely unowned in many season-long fantasy formats.
