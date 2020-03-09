Boyle (upper body) will not be available versus the Blues on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Monday's matchup with St. Louis will mark Boyle's 19th consecutive game on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. The veteran's continued absence will likely keep Lucas Wallmark in a third-line center role and the No. 2 power-play unit. Once given the all-clear, Boyle will look to pick up where he left off after notching three points in seven games prior to getting hurt.