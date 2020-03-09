Panthers' Brian Boyle: Remains sidelined
Boyle (upper body) will not be available versus the Blues on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Monday's matchup with St. Louis will mark Boyle's 19th consecutive game on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. The veteran's continued absence will likely keep Lucas Wallmark in a third-line center role and the No. 2 power-play unit. Once given the all-clear, Boyle will look to pick up where he left off after notching three points in seven games prior to getting hurt.
More News
-
Panthers' Brian Boyle: Could return during road trip•
-
Panthers' Brian Boyle: Working back from injury•
-
Panthers' Brian Boyle: Multi-week absence on schedule•
-
Panthers' Brian Boyle: Misses road trip•
-
Panthers' Brian Boyle: Won't play Saturday•
-
Panthers' Brian Boyle: Dealing with undisclosed issue•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.