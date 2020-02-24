Coach Joel Quenneville said Monday that Boyle (upper body) has resumed skating, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Boyle has missed the past 12 games while dealing with the upper-body injury. This news is at least a positive sign that the veteran is nearing a return, however, Quenneville didn't specify an exact timetable. Expect the team to provide an update on an as-needed basis before Boyle is activated off injured reserve.