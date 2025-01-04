Verhaeghe notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins.

Verhaeghe snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. The slump has seen him move around the lineup a bit to get back on track -- he was listed on the third line Friday. Verhaeghe is now at nine goals, 19 assists, 117 shots on net, 58 hits and a minus-21 rating over 40 contests this season. Once his offense picks up, he should move back into the top six.