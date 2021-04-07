Verhaeghe assisted on both of his team's goals in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Carolina.
Verhaeghe notched his third multi-point performance in the last five games and fourth in the last seven. Both of his assists came on goals scored by Aleksander Barkov, but Verhaeghe proved during Barkov's recent absence that he's a major scoring threat with or without the star center on his line.
