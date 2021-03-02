Verhaeghe delivered an assist Monday, but the Panthers fell to the Hurricanes in overtime, 3-2.

The Toronto native was on a mission, as he also tied his season high with five shots on goal, but the Hurricanes would prevail due to Martin Necas' overtime dagger. Still, with seven goals and eight helpers on the season, Verhaeghe has already eclipsed his point total (13) from his rookie campaign with the Lightning.