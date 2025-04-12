Verhaeghe (rest) will play Saturday against the Sabres, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.
After sitting out Thursday's contest, Verhaeghe will be back in the lineup Saturday in a home matchup with Buffalo. The 29-year-old forward has 18 goals and 49 points in 78 games this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Not playing Thursday•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Snaps 13-game goal drought•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Supplies helper Sunday•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Scores in Saturday's win•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Pots game-winner Thursday•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Hat trick on home ice•