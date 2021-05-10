Verhaeghe (upper body) will make his return Monday against the Lightning, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Verhaeghe hasn't played since April 10 but will have a chance to get back up to speed in Monday's season finale before these two teams face off in the first round of the playoffs. He racked up 17 goals and 18 assists over 42 appearances in a breakout sophomore season prior to getting hurt, and Verhaeghe's expected to skate in his customary top-six role Monday.