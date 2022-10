Verhaeghe scored two goals and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

The Panthers' top line of Verhaeghe, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk combined for four goals and nine points, dominating play all afternoon. Verhaeghe is up to four goals and seven points through nine games to begin the season, with all his tallies coming in a pair of two-goal performances.