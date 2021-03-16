Verhaeghe produced an empty-net goal and an assist with two shots in a 6-3 win over Chicago on Monday.

Verhaeghe assisted on Gustav Forsling's game-tying goal with four minutes left in the second period, then he put the game on ice with his empty-netter at 18:17 of the final frame. The 25-year-old sophomore has been terrific in his first season with the Panthers, collecting 11 goals and 11 assists with a team-leading plus-13 rating in 28 games. Verhaeghe owns a four-game point streak and has hit the scoresheet in six of eight contests since the start of March.