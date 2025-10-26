Verhaeghe dished out an assist, fired five shots on goal and provided two hits in Saturday's 3-0 win against Vegas.

One of Verhaeghe's best all-around performances of the season was highlighted by a primary helper on Sam Reinhart's game-winning goal in the first period. Verhaeghe now has two assists, four points and 28 shots on goal through 10 games this season. It's an encouraging sign to see Verhaghe post two points in his last three games, as Florida will need to get him going with top-line center Aleksander Barkov (knee) done for the season. If his slow start continues, however, stronger options might rise above Verhaeghe in fantasy. For now, it is best to exercise patience with the winger, as he has posted 50-plus points in each of the past three seasons.