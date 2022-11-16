Verhaeghe scored two third-period goals during Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Capitals.

Verhaeghe, who faced the Capitals for the first time since he scored the Panthers' first-ever playoff series-clinching overtime goal last spring, continued to torment the Eastern Conference rival. Clinging to a 3-2 lead Tuesday, the 27-year-old center scored twice during a 1:36 span, sealing the victory. The second goal, his team-leading 10th, was an empty-netter. Verhaeghe registered a team-high five shots and a plus-2 rating against the Capitals.