Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Collects assist in Game 4 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Verhaeghe posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Verhaeghe extended his point streak to five games (two goals, five assists) when he set up an Anton Lundell tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Verhaeghe continues to see top-six minutes, and he's been very good lately after ending the second round in poor form. The winger has 20 points, 49 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-6 rating across 21 playoff outings.
More News
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Two points including Game 3 winner•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Draws helper in win•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Earns two assists•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Scores game-winner•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Trio of assists in Game 2 win•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Two-point effort in Tuesday's win•