Verhaeghe posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Verhaeghe extended his point streak to five games (two goals, five assists) when he set up an Anton Lundell tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Verhaeghe continues to see top-six minutes, and he's been very good lately after ending the second round in poor form. The winger has 20 points, 49 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-6 rating across 21 playoff outings.