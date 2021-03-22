Verhaeghe scored a goal on two shots Sunday in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Verhaeghe opened the scoring 3:28 into the game, outwaiting Tampa Bay goalie Curtis McElhinney and sliding a backhander into a wide-open cage. It was the 12th tally of the season for the second-year center, who scored nine times in 52 games as a rookie for Tampa Bay in 2019-20. Verhaeghe has emerged as a consistent source of offense in his first season with the Panthers, providing a team-best plus-14 rating along the way.