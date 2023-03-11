Verhaeghe notched an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Verhaeghe has been humming along lately with four goals and five assists over his last 10 games. The 27-year-old winger's assist Friday secured a career-high point total this season. He has 32 goals, 24 helpers, 212 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 65 appearances as a key part of the Panthers' top six.
More News
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Two-point night in win•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Nets 30th in OT win•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Gets two points in loss•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Monster game versus Bolts•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Two points against Kings•