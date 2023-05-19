Verhaeghe scored a goal on six shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 quadruple-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Verhaeghe and Aleksander Barkov assisted on each other's goals in a span of 2:15 during the second period. This was Verhaeghe's fourth multi-point effort this postseason, and his second in a row. The 27-year-old winger has six goals, eight helpers, 37 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-9 rating through 13 playoff appearances.