Verhaeghe scored a goal on six shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 quadruple-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.
Verhaeghe and Aleksander Barkov assisted on each other's goals in a span of 2:15 during the second period. This was Verhaeghe's fourth multi-point effort this postseason, and his second in a row. The 27-year-old winger has six goals, eight helpers, 37 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-9 rating through 13 playoff appearances.
More News
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Two points in Game 5 win•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Point streak continues•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Completes upset with OT winner•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Sets up three goals in Game 5•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Supplies goal in Game 2•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Four-goal eruption•