Verhaeghe scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Bruins in Game 7 of the Panthers' first-round series.

After helping set up Brandon Montour for the tying goal with exactly one minute left in the third period, Verhaeghe played hero at 8:35 of the extra frame, going top shelf over a screened Jeremy Swayman to complete one of the biggest upsets in NHL playoff history. Verhaeghe has points in four straight contests and compiled two goals and eight points through seven games against Boston, giving him significant momentum heading into the second round, which begins Tuesday in Toronto for the Panthers.