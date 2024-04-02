Verhaeghe -- who left Monday's matchup with the Maple Leafs during the third period with an undisclosed injury -- was labeled as day-to-day ahead of a clash with Montreal on Tuesday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Verhaeghe's status won't be clear until closer to puck drop after the Panthers decided not to hold a game-day skate Tuesday. If the winger were to miss out, Vladimir Tarasenko would likely be the top choice to move up to the first line with Aleksander Barkow and Sam Reinhart.