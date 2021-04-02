Verhaeghe had a pair of assists along with two shots and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Coming off a two-goal performance Tuesday against Detroit, Verhaeghe set up tallies by Noel Acciari and Frank Vatrano (PP) in the rematch for his third multi-point effort in the last four games. Verhaeghe has racked up five goals and three assists during that stretch, upping his career-high point total to 32.