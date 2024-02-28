Verhaeghe missed the tail end of the third period after taking a puck to the face. Head coach Paul Maurice said he expects the forward will be okay, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Verhaeghe's availability for Thursday's game versus the Canadiens should be confirmed at the morning skate that day. He had a power-play assist and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres, and he's now at 61 points through 59 appearances in a top-six role.