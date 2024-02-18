Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist in a 9-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

Verhaeghe popped in two in the third period; the second was his 30th of the season. The assist came on the power play when his point shot was redirected by Matthew Tkachuk early in that same frame. Verhaeghe has four goals (five points) in his last two games and six goals in his last six games. He's a top-10 goal scorer this season, and he's on pace for his second consecutive 40-plus goal season and first-ever 86-point season. Verhaeghe played for the Bolts in 2019-20, but they let him walk at the end of that season. What a mistake.