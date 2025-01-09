Verhaeghe recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Verhaeghe helped out on the first of Jesper Boqvist's two goals in the third period. This was Verhaeghe's third straight game with a point (one goal, two assists), and it appears he's finally setting in on the third line. For the season, the 29-year-old winger is at 10 goals, 20 helpers, 122 shots on net, 61 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-20 rating over 42 contests. While playing lower in the lineup isn't ideal, Verhaeghe remains part of the power-play mix and should continue to be noticeable on offense.